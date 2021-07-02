Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Boys, 8 and 9, charged in shooting death of South Carolina man

The boys are charged as juveniles in Family Court.
The boys are charged as juveniles in Family Court.
By AP
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (AP) - Investigators say an 8-year-old and a 9-year-old boy have been charged with killing a man who was shot with a rifle while cutting down brush in a South Carolina field.

Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw says both boys shot at Danny Andrew Smith with a rifle as he rode his tractor in the field near Westminster on June 23.

The sheriff says Smith was shot once in the back, but investigators charged both boys because they both fired the gun in Smith’s direction.

The boys are charged as juveniles in Family Court and their names were not released.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Left to right: Fabian Gray, Avia Reid, Khalelah Powell, Romaine Gordon
U.S. Attorney: $665,000 stolen from elderly victims in Myrtle Beach area telemarketing scheme
Forecast track.
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Elsa slightly stronger, most of SC now in the forecast cone
Starting July 1, every South Carolinian will likely pay a little more at the gas pump.
South Carolina gas tax to increase July 1
Coral Sands Motel
Solicitor’s office cites drugs, prostitution, bribery as reasons to close Myrtle Beach motel
Forecast track.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Elsa racing across the Atlantic

Latest News

Separation due to misconduct
Documents: NMBDPS officer fired after admitting to “voyeurism” during polygraph interview
Grand Strand businesses expect busy crowds on July 4 weekend
Grand Strand businesses expect busy crowds for July 4 weekend
Gridiron Glory: An inside look at Broadway at the Beach’s newest attraction
Gridiron Glory: An inside look at Broadway at the Beach’s newest attraction
WMBF News at 6
Construction crews hold ‘topping-off’ ceremony for new Mariott hotel in Myrtle Beach
WMBF News at 6
Documents: NMBDPS officer fired after admitting to 'voyeurism' during polygraph interview