Authorities identify suspect charged after shooting at Conway Hardee’s

Donald Rochester
Donald Rochester(Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have identified the man charged in connection with a shooting at a Conway Hardee’s on Thursday.

According to information from the Conway Police Department, 74-year-old Donald Rochester was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Rochester remains in jail Friday morning, according to records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. at the Hardee’s restaurant on Church Street.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, which stemmed from a disturbance, officials said.

Arrest warrants for Rochester state he intentionally shot the victim with the intent to “fatally injure him.”

