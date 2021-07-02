17-year-old North Myrtle Beach entrepreneur looking to expand to second location

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A business in North Myrtle Beach run by a teenager is becoming more and more popular by the day.

Spencer’s Snowballs and Ice Cream just opened up a little more than a month ago.

Trent Spencer, a 17-year-old student at Carolina Forest High School, owns the business is already looking to expand to a second location.

“I never dreamed in a million years it would blow up as it did,” Spencer said of his business’ success.

He says the business has received a lot of attention, which has led to sales.

“Ever since the news came out and Facebook, it has blown up,” he said. “We’ve had steady lines, and it’s been very good.”

Now just six weeks after opening in North Myrtle Beach, Spencer is already looking at expanding to a second location.

“Many people want us in Conway, Myrtle Beach or Surfside,” he said. “People want us a little closer, so I’m trying to meet people in the middle.”

Spencer, who turned 17 Thursday, has already looked into a few different properties, but nothing has gone through yet.

He hopes to add his second location sometime this summer, but if it doesn’t work out, he’ll wait until next summer.

Spencer says he’s already making great profits from his business.

“I make enough where I’m happy with it,” he said. “Probably around $6,000 a month.”

Spencer never imagined he’d be in a position to expand so early into this journey, but he says loyal customers like Carol Cyr and Jerry Breault have made it possible.

They came after seeing it on the news, and they’ve been back every day since then.

“They’re good!” Cyr said. “And we have to try all 40 flavors. And we just about have!”

Spencer expects he’ll have to temporarily close Spencer’s Snowballs and Ice Cream down during the winter months, but it will reopen when it gets warmer.

He says when he gets a new location, he’ll hire an employee while he’ll bounce back and forth between the two locations.

