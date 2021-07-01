WMBF teams up with American Red Cross to host blood drive

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The American Red Cross invites eligible blood donors to roll up their sleeves at the WMBF News Summer Blood Drive.

The blood drive will be held in both Myrtle Beach and Florence on Wednesday, July 7, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Donors will have opportunities to give blood and help save lives at Coastal Grand Mall, located at 2000 Coastal Grand Circle in Myrtle Beach, and Magnolia Mall, located at 2701 David McLeod Blvd. in Florence.

“This drive comes as the Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to address this severe blood shortage as we head into the summer months. Every year, summer is a difficult time for the Red Cross to collect blood, and as we continue to deal with COVID-19 pandemic, volunteer donors are critical,” Amy Brauner, executive director of the Eastern SC chapter, said.

The Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability for patients at hospitals across the country, a press release stated. Donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.

Donors who help support the urgent need by giving at the annual Summer Blood Drive will receive a $10 gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane, along with a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. Restrictions apply and additional information and details are available here.

To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code ‘WMBF.’ Appointments can also be scheduled by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

