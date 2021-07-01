‘We’re getting it done right’: Leaders push back completion date for new Surfside Beach Pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Surfside Beach Pier will not be opening in time for next year’s Fourth of July celebrations.

Leaders announced the completion date has been pushed back to the fall of 2022.

“We’re getting it done right,” said Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer.

In 2016, the original pier was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew. Hellyer said leaders on the project had to make some adjustments, which includes using concrete, to ensure the pier can withstand any type of threat Mother Nature brings our way.

“To basically eliminate some of our expenses and make it a stronger pier,” Hellyer said. ”Re-modified our concrete here at the pier. It’s going to be able to withhold 200-mile winds.”

Hellyer said the pier is expected to be open to the public sometime in August or September of next year.

Some people feel a few months delay on this project isn’t that long of a wait.

Surfside Beach resident Ray Smith said he’s not worried about the construction timeline. He’s just looking forward to the day he can return to the pier again.

“We use to come up here every year for breakfast, oh we missed it like crazy,” Smith said.

Others feel a bit differently about the wait.

“I think it’s taking forever to be honest,” said Murrells Inlet resident Glen Eisenberg. “I’ll be more excited when I see wood.”

Meanwhile, the mayor said thanks to state legislators, the town is receiving additional funds to be used towards the pier project.

“An extra $500,000 they got us in the budget,” Hellyer said.

Consensus Construction is the contractor for the pier project.

The town manager added that the pier is expected to have at least one restaurant and several vendors.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.