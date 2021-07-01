Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

NFL fines Washington team $10M after misconduct investigation

Washington Football Team helmets are seen on the field during an NFL football OTA at Inova...
Washington Football Team helmets are seen on the field during an NFL football OTA at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Wednesday, June 2, 2021.(Luis M. Alvarez | AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The NFL has fined the Washington Football Team $10 million and owner Dan Snyder is stepping away from day-to-day operations after an independent investigation into the organization’s workplace misconduct.

The team was not stripped of any draft picks as part of the league’s discipline that was announced Thursday stemming from lawyer Beth Wilkinson’s investigation that began last summer.

The investigation found ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues that made the environment “highly unprofessional,” particularly for women.

Snyder says his wife Tanya will be in charge for the next “several months.” Tanya Snyder was named co-CEO on Tuesday.

The league says Wilkinson interviewed more than 150 people, including current and former employees. NFL lawyer Lisa Friel said those interviews revealed a culture of fear.

“The culture at the club was very toxic and fell short of the NFL’s values and we hold ownership to a higher standard,” Friel said.

Wilkinson recommended establishing protocols for reporting harassment, a disciplinary action plan and regular training for employees. She also said the cheerleading team — which is now a co-ed dance team was part of several changes Washington has made over the past year.

“Over the past 18 months, Dan and Tanya have recognized the need for change and have undertaken important steps to make the workplace comfortable and dignified for all employees,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Those changes, if sustained and built upon, should allow the club to achieve its goal of having a truly first-tier workplace.”

Snyder said in a statement he agrees with the commissioner’s decisions and is “committed to implementing his investigation’s important recommendations.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police patrol vehicles were hit by fireworks and paintballs early Wednesday...
Report: MBPD patrol vehicles hit with fireworks, paintballs after confronting ‘belligerent’ group
Generic gavel
Jury awards $500K to former Myrtle Beach business owner who sued city
Money Mania lottery ticket
‘There’s a lucky cloud over us’: Customers at Myrtle Beach convenience store hit on big lotto wins
Starting July 1, every South Carolinian will likely pay a little more at the gas pump.
South Carolina gas tax to increase July 1
Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
Pedestrian involved in Myrtle Beach crash dies, police say

Latest News

A deputy and two Spartanburg Water employees were shot Thursday afternoon, according to...
Deputy and two employees shot near South Carolina park, officials say
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 photo, President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial...
Trump Organization, CFO plead not guilty to tax crime charges
Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks during condo collapse visit
President Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrived in Florida a week after the collapse of the...
‘Waiting is unbearable’: Biden consoles Surfside families