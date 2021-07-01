Venomous zebra cobra captured in NC neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Animal control caught the venomous zebra cobra on Wednesday night after it was spotted on a porch in a north Raleigh neighborhood.

Earlier in the day, WRAL’s cameras captured a striped snake crawling out of the siding of a house on Sandringham Drive, onto the front porch of a home. Its hood was visible as it lifted its head to look around.

Animal Control officers moved camera crews back after confirming it was the snake before they moved in to attempt to capture it.

The cobra was seen on the porch of the same house as it was first spotted earlier this week -- the home of the man who called 911 to report the snake.

Police and animal control officers could be seen gathering; some were holding snake-capture gear and wearing face shields.

The venomous snake can spit multiple feet, making even a morning dog walk a scary task.

The zebra cobra was first reported as seen on Sandringham Drive in northwest Raleigh, according to a warning issued by police Tuesday at 1:30 a.m.

Overnight Tuesday, it was reportedly spotted again, but officials were not able to find or capture it.

On Tuesday afternoon, police searched a home on 6917 Chamonix Place, near the street where the cobra was last spotted.

County records show that Keith and Rebecca Gifford live at that address. A Facebook account associated with Keith Gifford’s name shows several photos of snakes that he says are owned by his son, Christopher.

Gifford has posted photos of other snakes including a green mamba, another type of relatively rare venomous snake. Gifford posted on Facebook that he was bit by his mamba and rushed to the emergency room in March.

He also said in the Facebook post that animal control came by his property, and found that it met state codes for housing venomous snakes.

