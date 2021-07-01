Thursday Jam with Festive Brass of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -The local go-to band for the City of Myrtle Beach veteran-related events for the past 24 years, including Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day ceremonies, has been awarded the distinct honor of performing in the 80′th Anniversary ceremonies of the bombing of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

The Festive Brass of Myrtle Beach, a not-for-profit 23-member ceremonial all-brass ensemble, has been invited by organizers to perform for two ceremonies at the Pearl Harbor remembrance event. The performances are December 7 & 8, 2021 at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. The band will also lay wreaths in the USS Arizona Memorial that straddles the sunken national historic landmark ship.

The group’s President, Jennifer Egan, says, “Our all-volunteer group of musicians is humbled to be chosen as the only band from South Carolina invited to perform amongst 20 bands in the concert series.” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune added, “Festive Brass is a vital partner to the City of Myrtle Beach. They provide patriotic anthems and music for many of our military events, and they always do so with passion.”

The volunteers of Festive Brass are solely responsible for travel and housing for this event honoring US veterans. Contributions can be made to help cover expenses by searching “Festive Brass Plays Pearl Harbor” on www.gofundme.com. Contributions may also be made over Paypal/Credit/Debit cards at www.festivebrassofmyrtlebeach.org or by mail to: Festive Brass of Myrtle Beach, 463 Oakmont Dr., Myrtle Beach, SC, 29579. The Festive Brass of Myrtle Beach is a 501c3 charity and as such, contributions are deductible as allowed by law.

The mission of the Festive Brass is to bring the community together as a patriotic-style brass band with volunteer musicians to support the Grand Strand at all ceremonial events that celebrate our veterans, past and present. We are rooted in our nation’s musical history by playing traditional marches, patriotic music, military service songs, big band, and more. In addition to playing for ceremonial events, we typically produce annual concerts during the Myrtle Beach Can-Am Week and traditional Christmas concerts throughout the region

