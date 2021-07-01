Submit a Tip
Texas soldier who shot protester indicted on murder charge

An attorney for Sgt. Daniel Perry on Thursday expressed disappointment in the indictment but expressed confidence that Perry would be acquitted.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say an Army soldier who shot and killed an armed protester after driving into a crowd demonstrating against police violence in the Texas capital last summer has been indicted on a murder charge.

An attorney for Sgt. Daniel Perry on Thursday expressed disappointment in the indictment but expressed confidence that Perry would be acquitted.

The indictment comes more than a year after 28-year-old Garrett Foster was killed during a night of protests and unrest in several U.S. cities.

Perry’s attorneys have said the soldier was working for a ride-sharing company and acted in self-defense after Foster pointed a gun at him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

