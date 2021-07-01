Suspect in custody following shooting at Conway Hardee’s

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is in custody following a shooting Thursday afternoon in the city of Conway, officials said.

According to information from the city of Conway, the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. at the Hardee’s restaurant on Church Street.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, which stemmed from a disturbance, officials said.

The name of the suspect and their specific charges was not immediately available.

