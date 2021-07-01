Submit a Tip
Sumter man led deputies on chase with tractor in Marion County, deputies say

Kevin Johnson
Kevin Johnson(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Sumter man was the suspect who led deputies on a chase involving a stolen tractor in Marion County, according to officials.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that 52-year-old Kevin Johnson was the suspect in that incident on Tuesday along Highway 76 in Mullins.

Johnson tried to run away on foot after leaving the tractor in gear after a brief chase near Strong Arm.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy was able to position his vehicle in front of the tractor to stop it. Johnson was then taken into custody.

He’s been charged with failure to stop for a blue light and receiving stolen goods.

Online records show he’s being held at the Marion County Detention Center under a $6,000 surety bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

