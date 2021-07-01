South Carolina gas tax to increase July 1

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Starting July 1, every South Carolinian will likely pay a little more at the gas pump.

The statewide gas tax increase, which was implemented in 2017, will increase another two cents per gallon as it does each year through 2022.

In total, the tax will rise to 26 cents a gallon statewide on Thursday.

The money, headed to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, will be used to pave about 1,000 miles of roads across the state.

“We got to pay taxes, anyway, I mean that’s part of the government,” Allen McBee said. “I don’t like it but, hey, somebody got to pay. The state’s got to run.”

“I suppose those things have to happen and the streets have to be improved, but if I had a vote, I would vote no,” Jackie Roeske of Greenville said.

“South Carolina got the worst roads,” McBee said. “They got pots in the road all over the place.”

SCDOT estimates this year’s increase will help raise $642 million.

“The two cents more that you will pay at the pump, starting tomorrow, is going to be used to pay for the next paving program,” said Pete Poore, spokesman for SCDOT.

The program, approved back in May, calls for the funds to pave roughly 1,000 miles of roads across the state. Each county will see road improvements under the program.

Factors for roads to be improved, Poore said, include road conditions as well as crash and fatality rates.

“And then there’s some other factors, such as, what is the economic benefit? What does this road do for this county?” he said.

The additional increase comes as gas prices nationwide are on the rise.

“Americans are hitting the road for summer,” said Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy. “Demand for gasoline is very high, almost to pre-COVID levels. It could certainly surpass pre-COVID levels. At some points this summer, we could even be talking about all-time highs and all of that has pushed the price of oil up to about $75 per barrel, that’s good for the highest level in three years.”

