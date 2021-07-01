Solicitor’s office cites drugs, prostitution, bribery as reasons to close Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach motel is accused of being a haven for drugs and prostitution, and now the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office wants it closed.

The solicitor’s office filed a petition last week for a temporary injunction against the Coral Sands Motel along North Ocean Boulevard.

The office served a written notice of public nuisance against the motel’s owners on June 7, but that notice was never answered, so now a temporary injunction has been requested.

According to the petition, the guests and employees at the Coral Sands Motel have used and distributed drugs and engaged in prostitution for several years.

“Since February 2018, City of Myrtle Beach police officers and officials have met with the business owner, Respondent Harkishin Bhambhani, and its manager to address the Motel’s dilapidated condition and its high calls for service,” the petition states.

But despite working with the owner and manager, the motel’s nuisance activity has continued, according to the court documents.

The motion also revealed there was an investigation done by the Myrtle Beach police in March that found that management bought drugs and also accepted bribes.

“Management and security purchase illegal drugs from tenants and provide discounts on rooms in exchange for drugs and sex acts. Management also accepts bribes in exchange for allowing people to sell drugs at the Coral Sands and has a room set aside for drug use and prostitution,” the petition states.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said based on these facts, it believes it is entitled to a temporary injunction to close the Coral Sands Motel.

If the temporary injunction is granted, then the motel would have to close for one year.

WMBF News reached out to the motel for a comment on the petition, but no one answered the phone. We have also reached out to the solicitor’s office to see where the case stands. We are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.