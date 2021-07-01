Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

People in vehicles exchange gunfire in Florence, police say

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in Florence are investigating a shooting incident that happened Wednesday evening.

Capt. Mike Brandt of the Florence Police Department said officers were called to the 500 block of East Palmetto Street at around 8:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

According to Brandt, officers later learned people in two separate vehicles exchanged gunfire while traveling down Palmetto Street.

No injuries were reported, but a window to a business nearby was damaged.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic gavel
Jury awards $500K to former Myrtle Beach business owner who sued city
Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Loris.
SCHP: 1 killed in head-on crash in Loris area; 2 others hurt
Latest forecast track.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 5 forms in the Atlantic, likely to become Elsa on Thursday
Myrtle Beach police patrol vehicles were hit by fireworks and paintballs early Wednesday...
Report: MBPD patrol vehicles hit with fireworks, paintballs after confronting ‘belligerent’ group
Coroner identifies fisherman recovered from Georgetown County boat landing

Latest News

Prosecutors, lawmakers disagree on how to solve SC’s crime crisis
Prosecutors, lawmakers disagree on how to solve SC’s crime crisis
Lorenzo Cardenas, far left, appears for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.
Judge sets bond for man charged in dog mauling death of Marion Co. boy
SLED investigating child death in Dillon County
Marion County dog mauling bond hearing
Marion County dog mauling bond hearing