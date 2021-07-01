People in vehicles exchange gunfire in Florence, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in Florence are investigating a shooting incident that happened Wednesday evening.
Capt. Mike Brandt of the Florence Police Department said officers were called to the 500 block of East Palmetto Street at around 8:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.
According to Brandt, officers later learned people in two separate vehicles exchanged gunfire while traveling down Palmetto Street.
No injuries were reported, but a window to a business nearby was damaged.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
