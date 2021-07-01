Pedestrian involved in Myrtle Beach crash dies, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A pedestrian involved in a crash Tuesday night in Myrtle Beach has died, according to police.

Myrtle Beach MCpl. Tom Vest told WMBF News on Wednesday that the victim died from injuries sustained in the wreck.

The crash happened along Ocean Boulevard, closing the area from 27th Avenue North and 29th Avenue North late Tuesday night.

Vest added the crash is still under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

