Nightly Summerfest at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -Barefoot Landing, North Myrtle Beach’s only waterway shopping, dining and entertainment complex, presents SummerFest! Happening now through August 28 featuring live entertainment every night beginning at 7 p.m.

This summer-long event showcases musical, comedic and strolling entertainment nightly throughout Barefoot Landing, and this year’s event will feature many returning favorites from previous years.

Returning for his 13th year at Barefoot Landing is “America’s Got Talent” semi-finalist, Nick Pike. Nick performs his interactive juggling, unicycle riding and comedic show every Monday, Wednesday and Friday night on the Dockside Village Amphitheater Stage. He not only ‘wows’ all his guests, but a few lucky ones will get to be part of the fun.

Also, live music will be performed every Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the Dockside Village Amphitheater stage. Guests can enjoy all genres of music from toe-tapping 80s tunes to country, Americana and more.

Chris Elswick will have guests singing along to their favorite songs on the LandShark Bar & Grill turf patio every Monday night, and The Tropical Jammers, a father-and-son steel drumming duo, will serenade visitors on Wednesday and Friday. Both performers will play from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Barefoot Landing’s very own balloon-tying stilt walker will be strolling the property every Sunday through Friday evening, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., and characters ranging from super heroes to princesses will delight children with meet-and-greet photo opportunities Tuesday and Saturday nights, also from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m..

In addition to a great lineup of nightly entertainment, a fireworks show will take place at 10 p.m. every Monday night over the lake, weather permitting.

“All of us are very excited for the 2021 SummerFest! nightly entertainment series to begin at Barefoot Landing,” said Kim Kelley, marketing manager for Burroughs & Chapin, parent company of Barefoot Landing. “Not only do we have returning favorites like Nick Pike, but also new faces as well. We look forward to seeing everyone at Barefoot Landing where everyone can experience great shopping, dining, and entertainment and create lasting memories with family and friends.”

To see the summer lineup calendar or for more information about Barefoot Landing, visit www.bflanding.com, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or call 843-272-8349.

