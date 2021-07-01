Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach police search for woman last heard from in May

Police said Arielle Eyers was last seen in the Myrtle Beach area in March.
Police said Arielle Eyers was last seen in the Myrtle Beach area in March.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Police said Arielle Eyers was last seen in the Myrtle Beach area in March and was last heard from by family in May.

Authorities believe she is driving her white Mini Cooper Countryman with Pennsylvania tag “KCL3139.”

If you have any information on Eyers’ whereabouts, call MBPD at 843-918-1300 and reference incident number 21-011757.

