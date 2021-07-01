Myrtle Beach councilman asking parents, adults to step up after fireworks and paintballs fired at police

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A city councilman in Myrtle Beach is calling for parents and adults to step up a day after police vehicles were hit by fireworks and paintballs.

Councilman Mike Chestnut released a video statement via the Myrtle Beach Police Department on Thursday. He reminded residents and visitors that fireworks are illegal in the city, and is asking parents to stay vigilant.

“I would hope parents would remember that and also not provide fireworks to the kids,” he said. “If you know your kids have fireworks, you need to take them from them and make sure they don’t have paintguns.”

According to a police report, MBPD officers were called to the area of Hemingway Street and Graham Avenue early Wednesday for an ongoing issue involving fireworks.

After the group agreed to stop shooting fireworks, they began firing them off again. The group told police they weren’t responsible and then became “belligerent” and “increasingly hostile” toward an officer.

Police said fireworks were then fired at three patrol vehicles, striking a windshield and a bumper - with another firework shot directly underneath one of the vehicles. Two other police vehicles were also hit by paintballs fired from a home nearby.

“That’s a very dangerous situation,” Chestnut said of Wednesday’s incident. “Especially when you’re out there also doing the same toward police cars with these paintguns. You don’t know whether a paintgun is a real gun or a paintgun. You don’t know. It’s really a dangerous situation.”

Chestnut said it’s become a problem in the city that he’s even experienced himself.

“We just need to stop the fireworks, our kids from shooting fireworks in the neighborhood. It’s just a bad situation,” he said. “We really need your help. The police department is doing all they can. But as the chief has said, public safety is a shared responsibility. We need you to be part of that shared responsibility and help us deal with this situation that we have going on in the community.”

