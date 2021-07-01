Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man charged after victim struck 9 times in Hartsville shooting, warrants say

Joseph Laquan Keith
Joseph Laquan Keith(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – One man is in custody following a June shooting in Hartsville that injured one person.

According to information from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Laquan Keith was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on June 30 on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Arrest warrants state that Keith shot into a vehicle and struck the victim nine times.

The shooting took place on June 19 in the 600 block of Penn Circle in Hartsville.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police patrol vehicles were hit by fireworks and paintballs early Wednesday...
Report: MBPD patrol vehicles hit with fireworks, paintballs after confronting ‘belligerent’ group
Money Mania lottery ticket
‘There’s a lucky cloud over us’: Customers at Myrtle Beach convenience store hit on big lotto wins
Generic gavel
Jury awards $500K to former Myrtle Beach business owner who sued city
Latest forecast track.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 5 forms in the Atlantic, likely to become Elsa on Thursday
Eric Lee Belcher and Dana Nataye James
2 arrested after S.C. deputies discover ‘makeshift’ home for vulnerable adults

Latest News

Police said Arielle Eyers was last seen in the Myrtle Beach area in March.
Myrtle Beach police search for woman last heard from in May
Michael McLellan (Source: WNCN)
Court hearing held for man accused of murdering 13-year-old Hania Aguilar
An animal shelter in Horry County is waiving adoption fees after reaching maximum capacity.
Horry County animal shelter to waive adoption fees after reaching capacity
July 1, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast