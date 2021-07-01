Man charged after victim struck 9 times in Hartsville shooting, warrants say

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – One man is in custody following a June shooting in Hartsville that injured one person.

According to information from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Laquan Keith was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on June 30 on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Arrest warrants state that Keith shot into a vehicle and struck the victim nine times.

The shooting took place on June 19 in the 600 block of Penn Circle in Hartsville.

