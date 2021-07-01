Court hearing held for man accused of murdering 13-year-old Hania Aguilar

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - The man accused of kidnapping and murdering 13-year-old Hania Aguilar appeared in court virtually Thursday morning for a hearing.

According to information from the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office, the hearing for Michael McLellan was to hear motions that the defendant’s attorneys had filed.

McLellan is charged with 10 felonies, including first-degree murder, first-degree forcible rape, kidnapping, and concealment of death.

Aguilar was reportedly forced into an SUV and kidnapped outside her home at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton on Nov. 5, 2018.

Local and federal authorities followed 850 leads and conducted nearly 500 interviews during the investigation that followed.

Weeks after the kidnapping, Aguilar’s body was found.

The state has previously announced its intention to seek the death penalty for McLellan.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.