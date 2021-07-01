‘It’s a huge night for Mississippi State!’: Bulldogs win College World Series

OMAHA, NE (WLOX) - In the tie-breaking third game of the College World Series Championship, Mississippi State beat Vanderbilt 9-0.

This is the first national championship the Bulldogs have won, marking an unforgettable night for State’s baseball program.

A call 43 years in the making...



Here's to you, @jimellismsu 🐐 pic.twitter.com/IdaQNPlqq1 — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) July 1, 2021

The Diamond Dawgs kicked the door open in the first inning and never let it shut, completely dismantling the reigning national champs in every phase of the game.

State didn’t allow Vandy any hits through seven innings and served back an offensive explosion.

George County’s Logan Tanner hit an RBI single off Kumar Rocker in the fifth inning, bringing the score up 5-0. Then, in the seventh inning, State scored a homerun that was the nail in the coffin for Vandy. The solo shot to left field sending the OmaDawgs and their fans into a frenzy.

Mississippi State wins National Championship, first in school’s history (Mississippi State Baseball)

After the win, with cowbell in hand, State’s Head Coach Chris Lemonis said it meant the world to everyone who wears maroon and white.

“It’s awesome. It is awesome. For all these kids, all the players who played here before us, and for these fans, it’s unbelievable,” he said. “I kept telling the guys our dream was to win it in the end. It means everything to all of us. Our fans, our administration, our players, it’s just a huge night for Mississippi State.”

Cowbells also rang out all across the Magnolia State, including South Mississippi, as the Bulldogs’ faithful fans celebrated. In Biloxi, it was a party as the Mississippi State Alumni Association’s Coast chapter met to watch the game.

JOB DONE.



The party is just starting for StarkVegas. pic.twitter.com/x9rLUsAoiJ — Blake Brannon (@blake_brannontv) July 1, 2021

Baseball can be a long game but the State crowd stayed from first pitch to the last out, and by the end of it all, the Bulldog faithful had plenty to cheer about.

“I feel absolutely amazing,” said Christina Hilliard, the vice president of the Coast Dawgs. “We called this the other night. The guys were ready to bounce back and we’re very excited to have all these guys with me to celebrate our national championship.”

“The guys had a great season,” added State fan Brittany Land. “It was so well deserved and I’m glad we finally made it, and Hail State and go Dawgs!”

“My son will be a freshman in August, my nephew will be a sophomore, and my brother took them both to this game,” said State alumni Kristy Arguelles. “I went to State, my dad played football at State. We are all maroon and white. So to have them at that game, it’s the greatest. Go Dawgs!”

The Bulldogs will be back in Starkvegas with their national championship trophy in hand on Friday. Mississippi State will celebrate its championship with a parade through downtown Starkville that will end inside Dudy Noble Field at Polk-Dement Stadium. The parade is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

All across Mississippi, social media lit up Wednesday night after the Diamond Dawgs dominated as politicians, celebrities, and other well-known natives from the Magnolia State shared their congratulations for the teams’ first national baseball championship.

A big congratulations to @HailStateBB on bringing the College World Series trophy home for the Magnolia State! #OmaDawgs https://t.co/i12TlJwx1u — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) July 1, 2021

TOTAL DOMINATION!! NO DOUBT WHO THE BEST TEAM IN COLLEGE BASEBALL IS!! HAIL STATE!! YOU MAKE MISSISSIPPI PROUD. #OmaDawgs #Legendary #HailState https://t.co/V1SzHx1Yrv — Philip Gunn (@PhilipGunnMS) July 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.