Horry County Schools updates distribution sites for summer food program

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools has updated its list of distribution sites for the summer food program ahead of Fourth of July weekend.

According to a press release from HCS, meals will be distributed on Thursday, July 1, at the current locations. Due to the upcoming holiday, middle schools will resume curbside meal distributions on Monday, July 5, and elementary schools will resume on Tuesday, July 6.

The school district also announced that due to low participation in the summer food program, HCS will consolidate the school distribution sites.

Beginning next week, meals will only be available at the following elementary and middle school sites:

Elementary Schools (Serving July 24 to July 28)

Aynor Elementary - 10:30 - 11:00 am (843) 488-7084

Burgess Elementary - 10:30 - 11:00 am (843) 650-0439

Carolina Forest Elementary - 10:30 - 11:00 am (843) 903-7147

Conway Elementary - 10:30 - 11:00 am (843) 488-0702

Myrtle Beach Primary - 10:30 - 11:00 am (843) 839-7175

Socastee Elementary - 10:30 - 11:00 am (843) 650-3144

Waterway Elementary - 10:30 - 11:00 am (843) 399-2211

Middle Schools (Serving June 23 to July 22)

Conway Middle - 11:00 - 11:30 am (843) 488-0307

Loris Middle - 11:00 - 11:30 am (843) 756-0912

Ocean Bay Middle - 11:00 - 11:30 am (843) 903-8437

Socastee Middle - 11:00 - 11:30 am (843) 903-6089

All children 18 years of age and younger qualify for meals as a part of the program. Families should visit their home school, if applicable, or the closest school listed.

Curbside meal pick-ups will be available daily, Monday through Thursday, during the dates and times listed. Once you arrive at the school, please call the school’s cafeteria (numbers listed below), and they will bring the meals to your vehicle.

