Horry County animal shelter to waive adoption fees after reaching capacity

An animal shelter in Horry County is waiving adoption fees after reaching maximum capacity.
An animal shelter in Horry County is waiving adoption fees after reaching maximum capacity.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An animal shelter in Horry County is waiving adoption fees after reaching maximum capacity.

The Horry County Animal Care Center said Thursday they will only accept animals who are injured or pose a public safety threat until shelter occupancy is reduced.

“Our team asks for the community’s patience and support as we work to lower our occupancy and resume regular intakes. Whereas we are typically able to maintain open kennels by transferring some animals to our rescue partners, those rescue partners are currently also at capacity,” the facility said in a Facebook post.

To help ‘clear the shelter’, adoption fees for all animals will be waived for at least the next week, the facility announced.

“If you’re thinking about adoption, now is the time!” the Facebook post stated.

Interested parties can reach out to the shelter via email at shelter@horrycounty.org or by calling 843-915-5172.

