Grand Strand pizza shop hopes to fill positions as federal unemployment benefits expire in S.C.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Federal unemployment benefits have expired in South Carolina, which means anyone still receiving unemployment will not get the extra $300 a week associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Now Hiring” sign has become almost a permanent fixture for Ledo Pizza in North Myrtle Beach.

Owner Ken McMurrain says the past few months is the shortest he has ever been on staff, and he’s hoping this change in unemployment will lead to a few more completed job applications coming his way.

“I feel like you could bring 5,000 people into Myrtle Beach right now and they’d have a job by 5:00 p.m.,” said McMurrain.

McMurrain says he’s tried everything he can to make sure people know he is hiring. He has a billboard, a sign in the window and he has posted on social media.

But still, he’s been consistently about a half a dozen people understaffed, but one thing he will not do to attract job applicants is offer a signing bonus.

He added any bonuses he can afford will go to the employees that stuck with him through the pandemic.

“I feel like the staff that I have was/is working very hard, short staffed as it is,” said McMurrain. “They go home tired every night. I just want to treat them as well as a possibly can.”

With federal unemployment programs like PUA and FPUC coming to an end in June, he is hoping people will be interested in coming to work for him. He feels like he just can’t compete with the extra $300 many people have been receiving from unemployment.

“I would love to pay everybody $16-$20 an hour, but that’s just not a reality based off what I charge my customers for the food,” said McMurrain.

While McMurrain is hoping to see more people with the unemployment change, the Salvation Army is expecting to see more people asking for assistance.

“I imagine that extra $300 would have gone to cover food and utility assistances,” said Horry County Salvation Army Capt. Carl Melton. “The Salvation Army is in a good position to take on and meet those needs as the weeks progress.”

Melton noted that they have received generous donations to the food pantry lately from the community and Publix, so they can handle a surge in demand if there is one.

If they do start to run low, he’s confident the community will help them meet the needs.

“Horry County is a very generous county,” said Melton. “I’ve sensed that if you put out that there’s a need in the community, there’re people that respond immediately.”

Data from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce shows there were only 1,600 initial unemployment claims from June 13 to June 19.

That’s down from close to 90,000 some weeks at the peak of the pandemic in April.

