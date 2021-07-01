FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Elsa forms in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Elsa has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. This is our fifth named storm of the 2021 hurricane season and is now the earliest “E” named storm on record. That record was held by Edouard last year, which formed on July 6.

Tropical Storm Elsa (WMBF)

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, the center of Tropical Storm Elsa was located near latitude 9.4 North, longitude 48.8 West. Elsa is moving toward the west near 25 mph. An even faster motion to the west-northwest is expected over the next 24 to 36 hours.

On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.