FIRST ALERT: Stormy Friday leads to nice weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hot & humid weather continues today before a round of strong storms and locally heavy rain arrives tomorrow.

Hot & humid today with an isolated storm. (WMBF)

Highs today will climb into the middle 80s on the beaches and the lower 90s inland. Once again, the heat index will climb into the upper 90s with just an isolated chance of a shower at 20%. Enjoy the dry time today but make sure you stay hydrated in this heat and humidity.

Widespread storms return ahead of the cold front to end the work week. (WMBF)

Our forecast turns active by tomorrow as high humidity will interact with a slow moving cold front. The result will be storms blowing up by the afternoon hours and into the evening. With plenty of heat and humidity around, some of these storms could be on the strong side with locally heavy rain and dangerous lightning. Before the storms appear on radar, temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 80s. Rain chances for Friday afternoon climb to 70% and will continue into the evening and overnight hours.

Highs will drop along with the humidity for the weekend. It's a nice 4th of July forecast. (WMBF)

The cold front will push off shore early Saturday, allowing for lower humidity and drier weather to move in. After a few morning showers Saturday, skies will finally clear and afternoon temperatures will reach the low-middle 80s. Saturday evening plans look great in the forecast now. If you have any plans for Saturday, don’t cancel them! Enjoy the lower humidity and cooler evening.

Drier air will continue to move into the region on the 4th of July and may make for the nicest holiday in years. With much lower humidity, the risk of showers and storms is now down to 0%. Not only will it be dry, but it will be rather comfortable by July standards with afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

