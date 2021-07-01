Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

DHEC: S.C. records 99 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths announced

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 99 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 493,199 and deaths to 8,644, officials said.

In Horry County, there was 13 new confirmed case and one additional death. Florence County saw five new cases and one additional death.

According to DHEC, 5,106 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 3.0%.



Click here for information on hospital bed occupancy.

For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police patrol vehicles were hit by fireworks and paintballs early Wednesday...
Report: MBPD patrol vehicles hit with fireworks, paintballs after confronting ‘belligerent’ group
Generic gavel
Jury awards $500K to former Myrtle Beach business owner who sued city
Money Mania lottery ticket
‘There’s a lucky cloud over us’: Customers at Myrtle Beach convenience store hit on big lotto wins
Latest forecast track.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 5 forms in the Atlantic, likely to become Elsa on Thursday
Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
Pedestrian involved in Myrtle Beach crash dies, police say

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. reporting just under 300 new COVID-19 cases
The school district is installing ionizations systems that will purify the air in classrooms...
Horry County Schools spends $7 million to install new air purification systems
Unemployment benefits running out for thousand of South Carolinians
Unemployment benefits running out for thousands of South Carolinians
DHEC officials said the agency is aware of a “very limited” number of similar cases since...
‘Very limited’ number of saline-only COVID vaccines accidentally given, SC health dept. says