DHEC: S.C. records 99 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths announced

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 99 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 493,199 and deaths to 8,644, officials said.

In Horry County, there was 13 new confirmed case and one additional death. Florence County saw five new cases and one additional death.

According to DHEC, 5,106 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 3.0%.







