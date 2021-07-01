Deputies arrest second suspect in Marion County homicide
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A second person has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Marion County.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Jordan Danielle Grainger, of Marion, was arrested Thursday and charged with accessory after the fact to murder and misprison of a felony.
The charges stem from a shooting on June 1 that claimed the life of 55-year-old John Grainger.
Deputies said Grainger was shot and killed in the yard of his home on Highway 41 near Highway 576 Bypass.
Authorities had previously arrested 22-year-old Samuel Pacheco, of Conway, in connection to the case.
Pacheco has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
