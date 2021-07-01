Submit a Tip
3 arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting in Marlboro County

Brandon Bildon, Ernest Chaplin, Cornelius Mccollum
Brandon Bildon, Ernest Chaplin, Cornelius Mccollum(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three men are in custody after allegedly being involved in an officer-involved shooting in Marlboro County.

According to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on June 21 as deputies were working security at the Ellison Club in McColl.

An argument broke out in the parking lot at around 2 a.m., which led to one person firing a shot into an occupied vehicle. One deputy then engaged with the shooter, striking him twice before the shooting stopped.

Officials said three arrests were then made in connection to the incident. Ernest Jabrone Chaplin, 42, of Ravanel was taken into custody along with Cornelius Montrice McCollum, 37, and Brandon Roshad Bildon, 31. McCollum and Bildon are both from Dillon, according to deputies.

Chaplin is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, possesion of a weapon during a violent crime and possesion of a weapon by a convicted felon. He’s currently on federal probation and has pending federal charges as well. Chaplin is being held at the Dillon County Detention Center and will have a detention hearing in Charleston at a later date.

McCollum and Bildon are each charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact of a felony. Bildon was also served with outstanding warrants for armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was immediately notified after the shooting. All footage was secured and turned over to the state agency.

The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues, officials said.

More arrests are also expected.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

