Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Water levels in Hartsville’s Prestwood Lake to be lowered starting July 6

Water levels in Prestwood Lake will be lowered due to nearby construction.
Water levels in Prestwood Lake will be lowered due to nearby construction.(Source: Canva/WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Water levels of Hartsville’s Prestwood Lake will soon be lowered because of construction in the lake’s vicinity, city officials said.

According to information from the city of Hartsville, the water levels will be lowered beginning July 6 for approximately six weeks due to the nearby construction.

City staff said crews will work as swiftly as possible to get the project completed and the water back to normal levels.

“Please keep this in mind when you are on Prestwood Lake over the next six week,” a post on the city’s Facebook page stated.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic gavel
Jury awards $500K to former Myrtle Beach business owner who sued city
Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Loris.
SCHP: 1 killed in head-on crash in Loris area; 2 others hurt
Tracking two systems in the Atlantic.
FIRST ALERT: Increasing chances of more tropical development in the Atlantic
Coroner identifies fisherman recovered from Georgetown County boat landing
Nathaniel Hunter Sipes
S.C. firefighter dies in hit-and-run crash, man charged with felony DUI

Latest News

Myrtle Beach police patrol vehicles were hit by fireworks and paintballs early Wednesday...
Report: MBPD patrol vehicles hit with fireworks, paintballs after confronting ‘belligerent’ group
Money Mania lottery ticket
‘There’s a lucky cloud over us’: Customers at Myrtle Beach convenience store hit on big lotto wins
The 53-year-old man says he was with a group of boys who were shooting fireworks at a local...
Man discovers bullet in buttocks, told police he thought it was “Roman candle”
Deputies were involved in a tractor chase Tuesday night in Marion County.
Authorities: One in custody after leading deputies on tractor chase in Marion County