Water levels in Hartsville’s Prestwood Lake to be lowered starting July 6

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Water levels of Hartsville’s Prestwood Lake will soon be lowered because of construction in the lake’s vicinity, city officials said.

According to information from the city of Hartsville, the water levels will be lowered beginning July 6 for approximately six weeks due to the nearby construction.

City staff said crews will work as swiftly as possible to get the project completed and the water back to normal levels.

“Please keep this in mind when you are on Prestwood Lake over the next six week,” a post on the city’s Facebook page stated.

