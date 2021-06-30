Submit a Tip
‘There’s a lucky cloud over us’: Customers at Myrtle Beach convenience store hit on big lotto wins

Money Mania lottery ticket
Money Mania lottery ticket(Source: S.C. Education Lottery)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach convenience store had its second big lottery win during the month of June.

After selling a $2 million earlier this month, Coastal Petro on Burcale Road sold a $30,000 winning ticket last week to a local man, according to information from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

“It’s good news,” Harry Patel, owner of Coastal Petro, said. “For a long time, we haven’t had a top prize win at the store, and now we have two. There’s a lucky cloud over us.”

According to the recent winner, his friend wanted to stop at the convenience store and he asked her to cash in a couple of winning tickets for small amounts and pick out a couple more.

One of those $2 tickets would win him $30,000. According to lottery officials, he’s already spent some of the prize money.

“I tipped my friend,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

