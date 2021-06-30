Submit a Tip
Surfside Beach police reminding residents, visitors of golf cart laws after complaints

Surfside Beach police, SCDOT create new golf cart path after construction causes confusion
Surfside Beach police, SCDOT create new golf cart path after construction causes confusion
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in one part of the Grand Strand are reminding residents and visitors of state laws regarding golf carts and other low-speed vehicles.

The Surfside Beach Police Department said Wednesday that it has received “numerous complaints about underage, non-licensed drivers operating golf carts and about operation at night.”

NOTICE!!!! PLEASE SHARE! Please take a moment to review the rules for golf cart operation in Surfside Beach.

Posted by Surfside Beach Police Department Surfside Beach, South Carolina on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

“We’ve also had some injuries as a result of improper golf cart operation,” officials said in a statement.

In South Carolina, golf carts are allowed to be driven by licensed drivers during daylight hours only.

They’re also only allowed on secondary streets with a posted speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less, and carts must have a registration sticker from the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. Drivers must also have proof of insurance.

Police also want to remind residents and visitors about rules concerning low-speed vehicles, which are classified differently than golf carts.

Despite that, the rules are generally the same - with the exception that low-speed vehicles can be driven after dark.

Surfside Beach PD also says officers will be looking for and stopping golf carts for violations.

Police say violators can be given tickets or fines, while golf carts themselves are subject to towing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

