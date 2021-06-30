SLED investigating child death in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - State authorities are now involved in the investigation of a child’s death in Dillon County.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesperson Tommy Crosby confirmed that information to WMBF News on Wednesday.

“SLED is aware of the child fatality and is investigating in accordance to state law. No additional information is available as this is an active instigation,” Crosby said in a statement.

No other details were immediately available.

