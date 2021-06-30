Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SLED investigating child death in Dillon County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - State authorities are now involved in the investigation of a child’s death in Dillon County.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesperson Tommy Crosby confirmed that information to WMBF News on Wednesday.

“SLED is aware of the child fatality and is investigating in accordance to state law. No additional information is available as this is an active instigation,” Crosby said in a statement.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic gavel
Jury awards $500K to former Myrtle Beach business owner who sued city
Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Loris.
SCHP: 1 killed in head-on crash in Loris area; 2 others hurt
Forecast track
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be Elsa developing in the Atlantic
Coroner identifies fisherman recovered from Georgetown County boat landing
Horry County police seized guns and drugs from the Loris area during an investigation.
Horry County police seize 15 guns, arrest 5 during investigation in Loris area

Latest News

Generic crime scene tape
One injured in Florence County shooting
Grandeur Management in Myrtle Beach
Authorities charge fourth person in connection to federal visa fraud case in Myrtle Beach
Report: MBPD patrol vehicles hit with fireworks, paintballs after confronting ‘belligerent’ group
Report: MBPD patrol vehicles hit with fireworks, paintballs after confronting ‘belligerent’ group
Horry County police searching for wanted person who ran from officers