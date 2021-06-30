Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Shipment delay could cause shortage, price hike at some Grand Strand fireworks stores

By Jennifer Roberts
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Fireworks go hand-in-hand with Fourth of July celebrations. But some businesses are expressing concerns about whether product supply will meet the customer demand.

At the Phantom Fireworks of Myrtle Beach, General Manager Michelle Turner said her business has been booming over the last two weeks.

“We had a big spike in sales,” Turner said. “It’s not usually two weekends in a row like that when it’s so high in volume and this past weekend was. Usually, you don’t get that until July 1-4. We’re getting a lot of customers.”

She said they are doing all they can to make sure Fourth of July revelers have their fireworks this holiday weekend.

“We tried our best to prepare for it, but with shipping issues, we weren’t able to have as much as we had hoped,” Turner said.

She explained her store and some others are impacted by shipping delays coming from China due to shipping container shortages.

“Unfortunately people assume it’s a fireworks shortage. It’s a shipping shortage,” she said. " We have plenty of fireworks sitting in China warehouses. It’s just a matter of getting the shipment containers here.”

Turner said the shortage is impacting some of their store supply.

“We will receive up to 75% of the product we ordered,” Turner said. “That’s very good. Especially when we did the biggest order ever in the history of Phantom this year so we still have a lot of product. It’s just the demand is really high.”

She added that the price per container has even increased by 25%.

Turner said the impact of it all is trickling down to prices, stating some fireworks may be a bit higher compared to years past. She said her store has been able to offer deals for customers, to help keep the cost lower.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic gavel
Jury awards $500K to former Myrtle Beach business owner who sued city
Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Loris.
SCHP: 1 killed in head-on crash in Loris area; 2 others hurt
Forecast track
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be Elsa developing in the Atlantic
Coroner identifies fisherman recovered from Georgetown County boat landing
Horry County police seized guns and drugs from the Loris area during an investigation.
Horry County police seize 15 guns, arrest 5 during investigation in Loris area

Latest News

Lorenzo Cardenas, far left, appears for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.
Judge sets bond for man charged in dog mauling death of Marion Co. boy
A woman walks through flood waters in the Rosewood area.
Horry County projects receive millions in funds with new state budget
SLED investigating child death in Dillon County
The new hotel is set to open in summer of 2022.
New Marriott hotel along Ocean Boulevard set for 2022 opening