Shipment delay could cause shortage, price hike at some Grand Strand fireworks stores

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Fireworks go hand-in-hand with Fourth of July celebrations. But some businesses are expressing concerns about whether product supply will meet the customer demand.

At the Phantom Fireworks of Myrtle Beach, General Manager Michelle Turner said her business has been booming over the last two weeks.

“We had a big spike in sales,” Turner said. “It’s not usually two weekends in a row like that when it’s so high in volume and this past weekend was. Usually, you don’t get that until July 1-4. We’re getting a lot of customers.”

She said they are doing all they can to make sure Fourth of July revelers have their fireworks this holiday weekend.

“We tried our best to prepare for it, but with shipping issues, we weren’t able to have as much as we had hoped,” Turner said.

She explained her store and some others are impacted by shipping delays coming from China due to shipping container shortages.

“Unfortunately people assume it’s a fireworks shortage. It’s a shipping shortage,” she said. " We have plenty of fireworks sitting in China warehouses. It’s just a matter of getting the shipment containers here.”

Turner said the shortage is impacting some of their store supply.

“We will receive up to 75% of the product we ordered,” Turner said. “That’s very good. Especially when we did the biggest order ever in the history of Phantom this year so we still have a lot of product. It’s just the demand is really high.”

She added that the price per container has even increased by 25%.

Turner said the impact of it all is trickling down to prices, stating some fireworks may be a bit higher compared to years past. She said her store has been able to offer deals for customers, to help keep the cost lower.

