Man charged in dog mauling death of Marion Co. boy appears for rescheduled bond hearing

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A rescheduled bond hearing is set to take place Wednesday afternoon for the man charged in connection with the dog mauling death of a 7-year-old Marion County boy.

Lorenzo Cardenas, 41, of Marion is charged with involuntary manslaughter and animals/penalty for owner of dangerous animal attacks and injuries to a human.

The charges stem from a dog attack that killed 7-year-old Shamar Jackson on Sunday, June 13.

Cardenas’ bond hearing was originally set for Tuesday, but had to be rescheduled due to a language barrier. Wednesday’s hearing is set for 1 p.m.

