Report: MBPD patrol vehicles hit with fireworks, paintballs after confronting ‘belligerent’ group

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police patrol vehicles were hit by fireworks and paintballs early Wednesday morning, according to a report.

Authorities were called to the corner of Hemingway Street and Graham Avenue for an ongoing issue with fireworks, authorities confirmed.

An officer spoke to a group of people shooting fireworks outside a home upon arrival. According to the report, the group was asked to stop the fireworks after several complaints in the neighborhood. The group agreed, but a short time later, police said they resumed shooting the fireworks.

The officer spoke to the group again, who denied being responsible for the fireworks, according to the report.

The group became “belligerent” and “increasingly hostile” with the officer, who left the area and notified a supervisor of the developing situation after being confronted by about 30 people, the report stated.

Other officers then arrived on Hemingway Street to deter the group from shooting fireworks, authorities confirmed.

At one point, fireworks were fired at three Myrtle Beach patrol vehicles, according to the report. Police said fireworks struck a windshield and a bumper. Another reportedly was shot directly underneath one of the vehicles.

During the melee, two additional police vehicles were hit by paintballs fired from the home, according to the report.

Police said the cruisers were not damaged in the incident.

According to the report, officers were not able to locate the person who fired the fireworks or the paintballs.

Police said eventually people started leaving the home and the fireworks ceased.

Residents reported fireworks are an “ongoing issue” in the neighborhood, the report stated.

