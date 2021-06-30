Police: Four people found shot to death inside burning home after reported explosion in Lenoir

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say they found four people shot to death inside a burning home after a reported explosion in Lenoir Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, the Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired, a fire and a possible explosion at a home on Laurel Place NW between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Lenoir Police Department and the Lenoir Fire Department responded to the scene. When first responders arrived at the scene, there was a large fire at the home. Officials say the explosion happened inside the home, possibly originating in the kitchen area on the main floor. Officials have not found any natural gas lines to the home.

Once the fire department was able to extinguish the flames, investigators went into the home and found four people dead inside.

Police say all four victims appear to have died due to gunshot wounds. The victims consisted of a 58-year-old man, an 18-year-old girl, a 15-year-old girl and a 29-year-old man.

Investigators confirmed the four killed were a father and three children, one of whom recently graduated. Officers say the identities of the victims will not be released at this time.

Out of the five people who lived at the home, one person is OK.

According to police, this does not appear to be a random act and no suspects are being sought at this time.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation involving The Lenoir Police Department, the Lenoir Fire Department, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Officials say no further information will be released at this time.

