Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

One injured in Florence County shooting

Generic crime scene tape
Generic crime scene tape(Storyblocks)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in Florence County on Wednesday.

According to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting on Linfield Circle in Effingham.

Deputies said they were initially told that the suspect was barricaded in a home on Linfield Circle. That information was later determined to not be true and the suspect had left the area before law enforcement arrived, according to the FCSO.

One victim was found with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic gavel
Jury awards $500K to former Myrtle Beach business owner who sued city
Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Loris.
SCHP: 1 killed in head-on crash in Loris area; 2 others hurt
Forecast track
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be Elsa developing in the Atlantic
Coroner identifies fisherman recovered from Georgetown County boat landing
Horry County police seized guns and drugs from the Loris area during an investigation.
Horry County police seize 15 guns, arrest 5 during investigation in Loris area

Latest News

Forecast track
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be Elsa developing in the Atlantic
S.B. 711, if passed, would legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina
Bill to legalize medical marijuana passes first vote in N.C. senate
Grandeur Management in Myrtle Beach
Authorities charge fourth person in connection to federal visa fraud case in Myrtle Beach
Report: MBPD patrol vehicles hit with fireworks, paintballs after confronting ‘belligerent’ group
Report: MBPD patrol vehicles hit with fireworks, paintballs after confronting ‘belligerent’ group