One injured in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in Florence County on Wednesday.

According to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting on Linfield Circle in Effingham.

Deputies said they were initially told that the suspect was barricaded in a home on Linfield Circle. That information was later determined to not be true and the suspect had left the area before law enforcement arrived, according to the FCSO.

One victim was found with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The incident remains under investigation.

