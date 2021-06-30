New Marriott hotel along Ocean Boulevard set for 2022 opening

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A major construction project along Ocean Boulevard is about halfway through before its anticipated opening.

Crews with Dargan Construction continue to work on the new Marriott hotel at 21st Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. Construction began last year and the hotel is scheduled to open in the summer of 2022.

Construction crews will hold a topping-off ceremony on Friday, a celebration to mark when the building reaches its highest point. It’s taken a lot of work from many people to get here.

“A lot of hands,” Brice Harry, COO of Dargan Construction, said. “Probably 160 employees on site right now.”

Once finished, leaders believe around 500 people will have been involved in the construction of the building. Right now, different floors are in different stages of completion.

The lower floors are more complete than the higher ones as crews work their way up the building.

“The tight timeframe dictates that a lot of work is happening in a lot of areas of the building at the same time in order for us to meet our completion date,” Harry said.

From the higher floors, guests will be able to see a wide view of Myrtle Beach, especially a good view of 21st Avenue North. Harry said this hotel will give guests a great advantage, with easy access to one of the main arteries in and out of the downtown area.

While the hotel will be under the Marriott name, the left side and the right side of the building will be split into different subsets of Marriott. One side will be a Courtyard by Marriott and the other side will be a Springhill Suites by Marriott.

