Myrtle Beach police investigate crash involving pedestrian along Ocean Boulevard

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian along Ocean Boulevard.

Officers said Ocean Boulevard is closed from 27th Avenue North and 29th Avenue North due to the crash.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Drivers in the area are being asked to take alternate routes while crews investigate the crash and work to reopen the road.

WMBF News will bring you new developments as they come into our newsroom.

