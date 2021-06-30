Submit a Tip
Mr. Fish Restaurant and Seafood Market in Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Craving fresh seafood? Mr. Seafood Restaurant and Seafood Market in Myrtle Beach has you covered!

We loved learning all about their upcoming events, getting to know some of their most popular menu items, and checking out the behind the scenes at the Seafood Market.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

For more information on catering, you can visit their website here. For tickets to “Drag me to Brunch,” click here.

