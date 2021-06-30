Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man discovers bullet in buttocks, told police he thought it was “Roman candle”

The 53-year-old man says he was with a group of boys who were shooting fireworks at a local...
The 53-year-old man says he was with a group of boys who were shooting fireworks at a local sports complex.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury man told police that he thought he had been shot in the behind by a Roman candle. It turns out he was shot with a gun and there was a bullet lodged in his buttocks.

According to the police report, the 53-year-old man said that he was at the Sports Complex on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue on Friday at approximately 1:00 a.m. He said that some boys were there shooting fireworks. The man said he felt something hit his left buttock, but “didn’t think much about it.”

The next morning when he woke up, the man said he was bleeding, but still “didn’t think too much about it.” Later he noticed a lump in his groin area. He said that he felt some pain, but that it “was tolerable.” Family members encouraged him to go to the hospital where it was determined that he had been shot and that the bullet was still in his body.

The man was treated and released. Police are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic gavel
Jury awards $500K to former Myrtle Beach business owner who sued city
Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Loris.
SCHP: 1 killed in head-on crash in Loris area; 2 others hurt
Tracking two systems in the Atlantic.
FIRST ALERT: Increasing chances of more tropical development in the Atlantic
Coroner identifies fisherman recovered from Georgetown County boat landing
Nathaniel Hunter Sipes
S.C. firefighter dies in hit-and-run crash, man charged with felony DUI

Latest News

Money Mania lottery ticket
‘There’s a lucky cloud over us’: Customers at Myrtle Beach convenience store hit on big lotto wins
Deputies were involved in a tractor chase Tuesday night in Marion County.
Authorities: One in custody after leading deputies on tractor chase in Marion County
The Blood Connection and local hospital leaders will hold a press conference Wednesday on the...
Blood donation center, hospital leaders to hold press conference on blood supply
Models start to indicate this system will head into the Caribbean by the weekend, from there,...
FIRST ALERT: High chance of tropical development in the Atlantic