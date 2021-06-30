Submit a Tip
A local high school student to host a North Myrtle Beach Junior Survivor Challenge

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach High School Sophomore Shaw Ashley combined his love for the show Survivor with the need to give kids the opportunity to be more social following the pandemic.

He came up with the North Myrtle Beach Junior Survivor Challenge. Come along with us for everything you need to know!

Dates:

July 12th-16th: Ages 6-9, 9-12 in the morning

July 19th-23rd: Ages 10-12, 9-12 in the morning

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

