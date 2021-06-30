Submit a Tip
LIST: Official fireworks shows for July 4 weekend across Grand Strand

By WMBF News Staff
Updated: Jun. 21, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has released its list of official fireworks shows happening over the Fourth of July holiday

City officials said it’s illegal for individuals to shoot fireworks within the city limits of Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach leaders said instead of risking a ticket “and making your neighbors unhappy” by shooting fireworks, revelers should enjoy one of the professional fireworks displays over the Independence Day holiday weekend.

They are:

  • July 2 – 10 p.m. – Broadway at the Beach
  • July 2 – after the game – Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium
  • July 3 – after the game – Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium
  • July 4 – after the game – Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium
  • July 4 – 10 p.m. – Broadway at the Beach
  • July 4 – 10 p.m. – from Second Avenue Pier, Ocean Boulevard
  • July 6 – 10 p.m. – Broadway at the Beach

In the North Strand, the following fireworks events are taking place:

  • July 4 - 10 p.m. - Barefoot Landing
  • July 5 - 10 p.m. - Barefoot Landing

Further south along the Grand Strand, the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk’s popular July 4 fireworks display is returning for 2021. According to information on the marshwalk’s website, it will begin at 10 p.m.

