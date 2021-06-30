Horry County teens raising funds to buy picnic tables for Boys and Girls Club

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two teenagers are helping to make summertime a bit brighter for kids at the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand.

The summer day camp program for the Boys and Girls Club just kicked off this week, with 135 kids enrolled in the program.

The outdoor play area offers ample space for kids to run around and play games. However, right now, there are no picnic tables outside where the kids can eat or sit down.

“Because this building is relatively new, we have not yet had the opportunity to bring in all of the things we would need to make the experience as top-notch as we would like for the young people,” said Dr. Tracy Bailey, CEO for the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand. “I was thrilled when two Girl Scouts and their moms reached out to me and said they wanted to provide something for the club.”

Those teens are 14-year-old Haley Mortensen and 13-year-old Nancy Inkpen.

The girls got the idea to purchase picnic tables after noticing the outdoor play area was empty.

“That would give the kids an opportunity to enjoy their meals out there. The tables will be a wonderful addition to what we already have to offer the kids,” Bailey said.

Nancy and Haley said they are proud members of the Girls Scouts community. And for them, it comes with a responsibility to help their neighbors, regardless of the costs.

“Teaches us leadership and courage,” Haley said. “You can do anything, you can do anything that you put your mind to.”

“It actually makes us feel really good because we’re doing something for the community,” Nancy said. “And it’s just a good thing so kids can come out here and eat lunch and hang out with each other.”

Bailey said the Girl Scouts wanting to purchase the picnic tables is something the youth can aspire and look up to.

“Knowing their peers are out there making it happen for them, inspires the [kids] to give back to the community as well,” Bailey said.

With the support of their mothers, the teens immediately started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the Boys and Girls Club.

The teens said they’ve also been stopping by Grand Strand businesses, and have received donations from employers and Saint Michael’s Catholic Church.

The pair hope to receive enough funds so they can buy two picnic tables. They said the goal is to raise a total of $700. So far, they’ve received $480.

The teens said they’ll be in a position to receive the Girl Scout Silver Award for these services.

