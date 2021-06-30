Submit a Tip
Horry County projects receive millions in funds with new state budget

By Katherine Phillips
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - From flooding prevention in Socastee to improvements to downtown Myrtle Beach, numerous projects across Horry County will soon see state money trickle in.

Gov. Henry McMaster recently vetoed millions of dollars for local projects across the state, saying the process needed to be transparent.

State lawmakers then overrode the veto on Tuesday, meaning that the funding is back on.

“That money is coming home to Horry County,” said state Rep. Russell Fry.

Fry says funding for projects like the Surfside Beach Pier and ocean outfall projects in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach is much needed, with $500,000 set aside for each.

In Myrtle Beach, city spokesperson Mark Kruea said they’re pleased they’ll get $250,000 to put up decorative handrails on Ocean Boulevard.

“Ocean Boulevard is fairly densely populated, you have a lot of pedestrians, you have a lot of vehicle traffic, this will provide a level of safety between the people and cars on Ocean Boulevard,” Kruea said.

Elsewhere, $1.5 million will go towards building a domestic violence shelter in Horry County, according to state Rep. Heather Crawford.

“The Socastee area, Myrtle Beach area, and even north of that, they could have to drive an hour plus, from our area to the closest center, which is in Georgetown County,” she said. “So the family justice center runs the Georgetown County facility and they see over half of their clients are that come to them are from the Horry County area.”

She added that another $1 million dollars will go towards flooding prevention methods in Socastee after Horry County Stormwater did a study on the issue.

“For flood victims, it’s a big win,” Crawford said. “The Socastee area, for Horry County, and for our state.”

