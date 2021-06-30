Submit a Tip
Horry County police searching for wanted person who ran from officers

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - According to officials, police are currently searching for a wanted person just outside Myrtle Beach.

The Horry County Police Department says neighbors may see officers and K9′s in the Queens Harbor neighborhood.

The suspect is wanted on nonviolent offenses and ran from officers earlier Wednesday.

The HCPD added that there is no risk to the community.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

