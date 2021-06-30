Hey Eric! Do My Job! with Waterway Scoop

Submit a Tip
By Eric Weisfeld
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -A great summer treat to have while enjoying a day on the boat is ice cream!

If you are on the water, you may see Waterway Scoop! They are out on the weekends and have a wide range of ice cream to offer.

You can get an orange creamsicle, custard cookie sandwich, snow cones, chocolate bananas, drumsticks and so many more yummy ice cream treats.

Be on the lookout for the big pink boat!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

