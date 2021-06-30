Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 5 forms in the Atlantic, likely to become Elsa on Thursday

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tropical Depression 5 has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to become Tropical Storm Elsa on Thursday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the center of Tropical Depression Five was located near latitude 9.6 North, longitude 46.3 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 23 mph. An even faster motion to the west-northwest is expected over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Latest forecast track.
Latest forecast track.(WMBF)

On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast and the tropical depression is expected to become a tropical storm early Thursday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Models for what will become tropical storm Elsa.
Models for what will become tropical storm Elsa.(WMBF)

