FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be Elsa developing in the Atlantic

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A large area of thunderstorms in the central Atlantic is developing and will soon become Tropical Storm Elsa.

While not officially a tropical depression just yet, the National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories and forecast tracks on the developing system in the Atlantic because it will likely deliver tropical storm conditions to parts of the Windward and Lee ward Islands.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the disturbance was centered near latitude 9.6 North, longitude 43.7 West. The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph and this motion is expected to continue with an increase in forward speed during the next couple of days.

Forecast track
Forecast track(WMBF)

On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm tonight or on Thursday.

It’s too soon to tell if this system will pose a threat to the US.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

